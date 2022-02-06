Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar Star as WI Are Bowled Out for 176 in 1st ODI

Asked to bat first after Rohit Sharma won the toss, WI opener Shai Hope smashed Siraj for consecutive boundaries through the off-side. But on the next ball, Siraj had the last laugh as Hope chopped on a scrambled-seam delivery to his stumps in an attempt to drive.



Brandon King and Darren Bravo found boundaries till both of them were taken out by Sundar in the 12th over. While King chipped a slower off-break to mid-wicket, Bravo was beaten by lack of turn and was rapped on the pads. Sundar convinced captain Rohit Sharma to take the review and replays showed the ball hitting the stumps.



India continued to keep a lid on the scoring rate as West Indies continued to give wickets to spinners. Nicholas Pooran missed the sweep off Chahal and was hit low on the front pad after the ball turned in. Umpire gave it not out but India took the review and got to change the decision as ball-tracking showed the ball crashing into the middle stump.



After Pooran became Chahal's 100th scalp in ODIs, the leg-spinner dismissed captain Kieron Pollard on the very next ball. Pollard, in a bid to loft down the ground, didn't use his feet and missed the googly from Chahal, only for his off-stump to be rattled for a golden duck.



In his next over, Chahal bagged his third wicket as Shamarh Brooks tried to defend a sharply turning delivery, taking an edge to keeper Rishabh Pant. The on-field umpire gave it not out but it was overturned on review as ultra-edge showed a spike on the ball going past bat.