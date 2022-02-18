India vs WI T20I: Confident India Look to Clinch Another Series Victory

India, on the other hand, will be pleased by Ravi Bishnoi's maiden international outing on Wednesday. With his googlies, Bishnoi changed the complexion of the match by taking out Roston Chase and Rovman Powell in the same over, taking the 'Player of the Match' award.

His 2/17 in four overs set the base for India winning the first T20I. Bishnoi's performance will please the Indian team management ahead of the men's T20 World Cup in Australia later in the year.

On the batting front, despite a timely knock by Rohit Sharma at the start and with Suryakumar Yadav finishing the chase, India will be hoping that the mini-wobble of three wickets for 21 runs will be corrected in the second match. For the West Indies, their top-order batters have to fire to post a total better than 157 in the first match and try to break the lean efforts from the ODIs.