India vs WI: Pooran Wins Toss & Asks India to Bat First; KL Rahul Returns

“It's going to be a challenging one, we always wanted to bat first, put the score on the board and today gives us a chance. We're not thinking too far ahead at the moment, if we do the things right, we will always do well and get the runs on the board. One change for us - KL Rahul comes back in place of Ishan Kishan,” Rohit Sharma said.

“We will bowl first. We're staying in the present, the goal is to play a good brand of cricket, for the entire duration of the game. Kieron isn't fit enough, has a niggle. Just one change for us - Odean Smith is in,” Pooran said.