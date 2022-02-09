India vs WI: Pooran Wins Toss & Asks India to Bat First; KL Rahul Returns

Team India in a huddle
Image: BCCI
West Indies’ stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran has won the toss and opted to field first against India in the second ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Kieron Pollard misses out due to a niggle and Odean Smith gets the nod in place. For India, Ishan Kishan makes way for KL Rahul.
“It's going to be a challenging one, we always wanted to bat first, put the score on the board and today gives us a chance. We're not thinking too far ahead at the moment, if we do the things right, we will always do well and get the runs on the board. One change for us - KL Rahul comes back in place of Ishan Kishan,” Rohit Sharma said.
“We will bowl first. We're staying in the present, the goal is to play a good brand of cricket, for the entire duration of the game. Kieron isn't fit enough, has a niggle. Just one change for us - Odean Smith is in,” Pooran said.
West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna