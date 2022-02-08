India vs WI 2nd ODI: Dhawan & Rahul Return as India Look to Seal WI Series

Ishan Kishan, who opened with Rohit in the first ODI did a decent job with a 36-ball 28 and both Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav also did well to finish the game for India. If Rahul plays, then either of the three among Kishan, Deepak Hooda, and Suryakumar would have to sit out to accommodate him as Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma are certain to play.

But the management might also choose to play the same XI and win the series and give Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and Shahrukh Khan a go in the last game of the series.

Speaking on the eve of the match, middle-order batter Suryakumar also didn't reveal much about the inclusion of Rahul and Mayank Agarwal in the playing XI.

"They [Rahul and Mayank] are coming back into the squad after quarantine and it makes our unit really stronger. At the end of the day, it's all team management's call on who's gonna play. But yeah, really happy to have them back," Surya said in a virtual press conference.