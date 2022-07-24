India vs WI, 2nd ODI: Avesh Khan Makes ODI Debut, West Indies Elect to bat first

"250 should be a challenging score. We need to hang in there, build partnerships and execute. We need to do the same thing over and over. Doesn't matter if he (Shai Hope, playing his 100th ODI) scores on not because if he doesn't someone else will. Hope he will enjoy it," said Pooran.



India skipper Shikhar Dhawan said Avesh Khan is included into the playing eleven in place of pacer Prasidh Krishna. Avesh, who made his T20I debut earlier this year and has nine appearances in the shortest format of the game, has the ability to hit the hard lengths and extract bounce to trouble the batters on good batting pitches.



"It (the pitch) gets slower and offers some turn. After the last game's experience, we wanted to bat first again. We gave few runs in the field, we need to work on that. 5-10% improvement in the bowling is also needed. That's what we discussed. Siraj's yorkers, Prasidh handling the pressure was impressive. We are well prepared and looking forward for a good game. I am sure we are going to do much better today," stated Dhawan.