India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming: How To Watch the Match Live on TV

IND vs WI: After winning all three matches of India vs West Indies ODI series, Indian men's cricket team is all set to play against West Indies in the first match of the three match T20 series, on Wednesday, 16 February 2022.
Indian team will be led by skipper Rohit Sharma, while Kieron Pollard will lead West Indies.
Here are some timing and live streaming details about India vs West Indies 1st T20 match live.
What is the timing of IND vs WI 1st T20 Match?
The first T20 match between India vs West Indies will be begin at 7 pm Indian Standard Time on Wednesday, 16 February.
How and where to watch Live Streaming of India vs West Indies 1st T20 Match?
India vs West Indies 1st T20 match can be live streamed online on the official website and app of Disney+ Hotstar.
IND vs WI 1st T20 match will also be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.
