1st Test: Jadeja Scores Unbeaten 175 & Picks a Wicket as SL Trail India by 466

Pathum Nissanka and Angelo Mathews looked confident at the crease after hitting some boundaries. But Jasprit Bumrah separated the duo, cleaning up Nissanka through the gate, only to realise that it was a no-ball. Bumrah finally got a wicket when he trapped a shuffling Mathews lbw, rapping him on the back pad.

Ashwin then came back for another spell and was rewarded with the wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva on the very first ball. De Silva shuffled across to slog-sweep to a very full delivery on off-stump and was struck plumb in front of stumps.

Jadeja had beaten Charith Asalanka on the inside edge and was successful in lbw appeal. But Asalanka got to reverse the decision as the video review showed the ball missing the stumps. Asalanka and Nissanka then ensured that Sri Lanka reached stumps with no further loss of wickets.