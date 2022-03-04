India vs SL 1st Test: India Elect to Bat First in Virat's 100th Test

Rohit Sharma has won the toss in his first match as India's full-time Test captain and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka in Mohali.

"We are playing three spinners and two seamers," says Rohit Sharma at the toss when asked about his squad as the line-up includes Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, apart from the skipper himself.

This match marks Virat Kohli's 100th match in Test cricket, making him the 12th Indian and 71st cricketer to achieve the landmark.

'Similar Indian conditions, so it's important for us to put runs on the board and take it from there. It is a huge honour to be captaining India and be part of the list. It is something I never dreamt of. It has been quite buzzing. We know it is a special occasion. Not many people go on to play 100 Tests, and Virat has been looking forward to this game,' said Rohit Sharma at the toss.