India vs SA 3rd ODI: India Elect to Bowl, Make Four Changes in Playing XI

South Africa have already won the three-match series after winning the first two fixtures so India will be looking to avoid a whitewash in this final fixture.

The KL Rahul-led side lost the first ODI by 31 runs while they suffered a seven-wicket defeat in the second match of the three-match series on Friday.

Since 2016, South Africa have completed seven ODI series whitewashes at home, blanking five different opponents -- Australia (2016 & 2020), Ireland (2016 - one-match series), Sri Lanka (2017 and 2019), Zimbabwe (2018), and Bangladesh (2017). India are in line to be the sixth team if everything goes to plan for the hosts on Sunday in Cape Town.