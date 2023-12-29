Ind vs SA: Avesh Khan Added to Squad; Ind Docked 2 WTC Points for Slow-Over Rate

Avesh Khan replaces Shami for India's second Test against South Africa
Image: BCCI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced Avesh Khan as the replacement of injured Mohammed Shami for the second Test match against South Africa. He will now be bolstering the Indian pace attack ahead of the New Year’s Test at Cape Town, with the visitors’ now 1-0 behind in the two-game series.
In 38 first-class matches, Avesh has taken 149 wickets at an average of 22.65 and economy rate of 3.12, including seven five-wicket hauls. Avesh has been capped for India in white-ball cricket – having played 19 T20Is and eight ODIs.
In the opening ODI against South Africa at Johannesburg, Avesh, the right-arm fast-bowler, picked career-best figures of 4-27.
The second will be played from January 3 at Newlands Cricket Ground, Capetown South Africa.
India’s squad for 2nd Test: India’s squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Avesh Khan
Match Referee Chris Broad imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.
In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two World Test Championship points have been deducted from India’s points total.
India captain Rohit Sharma pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Langton Rusere, third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Stephen Harris leveled the charge.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)