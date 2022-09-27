Ind vs SA: India Will Look To Sort Out Death Bowling Woes Ahead of T20 World Cup

Team India who arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport on Monday ahead of their first T20I against South Africa.
(Photo: PTI)-
With the three-match series against South Africa set to commence on Wednesday, India will be looking to sort out their death bowling issues and offer game time to untested players as part of their final preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup next month.
Following the 2-1 T20 series win against defending champions Australia, captain Rohit Sharma had expressed his delight at the team’s improved display but pointed out that the death bowling remained an issue that needs to be sorted.
The hosts who play their first match at Thiruvananthapuram will be without the services of all-rounder Hardik Pandya and seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Mohammed Shami who did not feature in the series against Australia will miss the three games against the Proteas as well as he is yet to recover from COVID-19. The 32-year-old is part of India’s reserves for the upcoming World Cup.
The Indian bowling department will be spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, with the latter not having the best of campaigns in the series against the Aussies.
Harshal conceded more than 12 runs in an over and managed to take just one wicket depsite featuring in all three matches. The seamer would be keen to get back to his best before the World Cup and the three matches against South Africa will provide him the best platform.
Bumrah will be complemented in the powerplay and the death overs by the return of young seamer Arshdeep Singh. Bumrah, who made his comeback following a return from injury in the second match against Australia will look to regain his rhythm and get back to full potential.
Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar, another standby player for India in the World Cup, might get game time if the team management decides to rotate its pacers over the course of the series. He had not played a single game against Australia depite being in the squad.
In the series decider against Australia, Yuzvendra Chahal showed what he can do if the ball is gripping and turning after looking flat in the first two games. Keeping the Australian conditions in mind, the wily leg-spinner will be looking to up his game on docile pitches.
In the batting department, K L Rahul would like to make the most of these three games after missing out in the last two games against Australia.
With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are looking in good touch, it is important that Rahul too is in full flow before the team travels to Australia.
Dinesh Karthik got to play all of eights balls against Australia and Rohit has already said the designated finisher in the squad needs more time in the middle.
World Cup bound Deepak Hooda will end up missing all the six games before the mega event as he has been ruled out of the South Africa T20s with a back injury. Shreyas Iyer is expected to take Hooda's place in the squad.
Over the next week, India will be competing against a team they are yet to beat at home in a bilateral series.
South Africa and India will face each other in a group game in Australia and though conditions are totally different here, both teams can pick out areas to target in the coming three games.
"The pitches in Australia will be different and ground size will be a lot bigger, but as a bowler there is always something you can work on. It is a great opportunity to be bowling at these Indian batters and pick up on a few things and use against them in the World Cup," said Tabraiz Shamsi.
All eyes will also be on the young Tristian Stubbs who has made the World Cup squad on the back of his good show in franchise cricket.
Squads:
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.
(With inputs from PTI)
