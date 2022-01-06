Day 4, Ind vs SA 2nd Test: Rain Delays Start of Play

Yesterday, the Proteas had their skipper Dean Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen batting at Stumps on Day 3 with the score at 118/2.

Earlier in the day, India were bowled out for 266 and the home team now need 122 runs to level the series, while India look for eight wickets to script their maiden series victory in the 'Rainbow Nation'.

India had set a target of 240 for South Africa after being all out for 266. Cameos from Shardul Thakur (28) and Hanuma Vihari (40 not out) took the lead past 200 after a stand of 111 runs off 144 balls between Cheteshwar Pujara (53) and Ajinkya Rahane (58) set the base for India to pose a tricky target for South Africa. For the hosts, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi took three wickets each.