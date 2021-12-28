India vs SA 1st Test, Day 3: Bumrah Packs Off Elgar, India Bowled Out For 327

Latest updates from Day 3 of the Centurion Test between India and South Africa.
(Photo: Twitter/Cricket South Africa)
Jasprit Bumrah has struck in the first over of the South African innings, sending back their skipper Dean Elgar after India were bowled out for 327 on Day 3 of the Centurion Test.
The opening pair of Aiden Markram and Elgar lasted all of four deliveries before Bumrah got Elgar to edge one to keeper Rishabh Pant. South Africa were reduced to 2/1 as Keegan Petersen walked out to bat.
After India started the day on their overnight score of 272/3, the batters could only add 55 runs to their overnight score and lost seven wickets quickly in the morning session.
KL Rahul (123 off 260) and Ajinkya Rahane (48 off 102) were the top-scorers for India while Lungi Ngidi (6/71) and Kagiso Rabada (3/72) were the main wicket-takers for Proteas.
Earlier, the second day of the ongoing Test was washed out without a ball being bowled on Monday.
Brief scores: India 1st Innings 327 in 105.3 overs (KL Rahul 123 off 260, Ajinkya Rahane 48 off 102; Lungi Ngidi 6/71, Kagiso Rabada 3/72) vs South Africa.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)