India vs SA Test, Day 3: Rabada, Ngidi Lead Comeback; India Lead by 161 At Lunch

India started the day with the lead at 58 and it was Cheteshwar Pujara who started off with a couple of boundaries of Lungi Ngidi. Soon enough Ajinkya Rahane joined in the act too with a few sublime drives and the first six of the innings, going over point.

The batters made good use of the fact that SA’s bowlers had not started the session well and piled on the runs. India scored 63 runs in the first 12 overs of the day.

Pujara was the first to get to his half century before Rahane completed his. However, Rahane was the first to depart and Pujara followed suit soon after.

While Rahane was caught behind by Verreynne for 58, Pujara was trapped LBW for 53 with Rabada getting the breakthroughs.

Rabada had his tail up and India were dealt another body blow as he sent the flamboyant Rishabh Pant back to the hut for a duck. The ace pacer's three wickets had brought the hosts right back into the contest with Hanuma Vihari being joined by R Ashwin just before Lunch.

The duo added a few important runs with a stand of 17 runs before Ashwin was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi for 16, caught behind by Verreynne.

India took Lunch with the score at 188/6 and the lead at 161 with Hanuma Vihari and Shardul Thakur unbeaten on 6 and 4, respectively.