India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch IND vs SA?

IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2023: India and South Africa will clash on Thursday, 21 December 2023 in the third and final ODI of the three-match series

The game will be played at Boland Park, Paarl. So far, both teams have won 1 match each, therefore this game will decide the winner of the series. KL Rahul lead team defeated proteas in the first match of the series by 8 wickets while as the Aiden Markram’s team bounced back and won the 2nd ODI to level the series.

India Tour of South Africa began with a T20I series that ended in a draw after the men in blue won the last match with 106 runs. After the ODI series, India and South Africa will lock horns in a test series of 2 matches from 26 December.

Let us check out the IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2023 date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.