India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch IND vs SA?

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI. When and Where To Watch IND vs SA Live Streaming.
(Photo: The Quint)
IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2023: India and South Africa will clash on Thursday, 21 December 2023 in the third and final ODI of the three-match series
The game will be played at Boland Park, Paarl. So far, both teams have won 1 match each, therefore this game will decide the winner of the series. KL Rahul lead team defeated proteas in the first match of the series by 8 wickets while as the Aiden Markram’s team bounced back and won the 2nd ODI to level the series.
India Tour of South Africa began with a T20I series that ended in a draw after the men in blue won the last match with 106 runs. After the ODI series, India and South Africa will lock horns in a test series of 2 matches from 26 December.
Let us check out the IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2023 date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match will be played on Thursday, 21 December 2023.
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match will be played at the Boland Park in Paarl.
The IND vs SA 3rd ODI match will start at 4:30 pm IST. The toss will begin half an hour early.
The IND vs SA 3rd ODI match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.
The IND vs SA 3rd ODI match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
