India Need Six Wickets to Win Centurion Test Against South Africa

Post lunch, Kohli fell on the first ball, playing a loose drive to a wide outside the off-stump delivery from Jansen and edged behind to keeper Quinton de Kock. This was the second time in the match that Kohli had driven and nicked behind. The Indian captain could only smash his pad with the bat while going back to the pavilion, with 2021 being the second successive year Kohli didn't score a century.



Pujara could add a boundary to his score from lunch before being strangled down leg by Ngidi. Ajinkya Rahane slammed Jansen for three boundaries: a square drive through point, followed by a hooked six over backward square leg and a crisply-timed cover drive to accelerate India's lead. But in an attempt to repeat the hook in Jansen's next over, Rahane fell with the top-edge flying to van der Dussen at deep square leg.



Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin hit a flurry of boundaries while sharing a stand of 35 runs for the seventh wicket. But Rabada bounced out Ashwin as the ball took the glove edge to Petersen at gully. Pant continued to attack the pacers, whipping Mulder for successive boundaries before pulling Rabada through mid-wicket. But on the next ball, Rabada had the last laugh as a confused Pant toe-ended the pull to mid-on.



Rabada then picked his fourth wicket as Shami was caught by Mulder at third slip. Bumrah dabbed through gully to take the lead past 300 before Jansen bowled Siraj to end India's second innings at 174. Though India lost seven wickets in 18 overs but added 95 runs to set a daunting target for South Africa and be on track to notch up a maiden Test win at a venue which is a fortress for the hosts'.



Brief scores: India 327 in 105.3 overs and 174 in 50.3 overs (Rishabh Pant 34, KL Rahul 23; Kagiso Rabada 4/42, Marco Jansen 4/55) against South Africa 197 in 62.3 overs and 94/4 in 40.5 overs (Dean Elgar 52 not out, Jasprit Bumrah 2/22), South Africa need 211 runs to win.

