India vs SA 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan Out on 76, India Cross 140

India have been given the most perfect of starts in the T20I series-opener against South Africa with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan taking the team to 51/0 after the first six over of the match, after Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to chase at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Gaikwad though ended up becoming the first wicket of the day, out to Wayne Parnell in the seventh over on a 15-ball 23. Ishan was then joined by Shreyas Iyer and he smashed Tabraiz Shamsi for a six in the eighth over while Keshav Maharaj went for 15 runs in the 10th over as India were 102/1 at the halfway mark.

Ishan continued his charge, scoring 20 runs in the 13th over before Maharaj got his revenge. In fact, Kishan was given out twice in the over. On the fifth delivery, he was given out lbw but immediately asked for a review which showed a thick inside edge. The very next delivery though, saw Ishan caught by Stubbs. Out on 76 off 48.