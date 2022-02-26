India vs SL 2nd T20I: Sri Lanka 76/3 After 11 Overs

India's bowlers are in command against Sri Lanka's batters in the second T20I at Dharamsala with the visitors reaching 71/2 after 10 overs.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma had won the toss and elected to bowl first. India, who lead the three-match series 1-0, are playing an unchanged XI.

Sri Lankan openers Danushka Gunathilaka and Pathum Nissanka strung a 67-run partnership which was ended in the ninth over when Gunathilaka took on Ravindra Jadeja. He hit the all-rounder for a six, four and a six off the first three deliveries before Jadeja picked the first wicket of the match. Gunathilaka caught by Venkatesh Iyer on 38, off 29 deliveries.

Charith Asalanka was the new man in and he lasted all of five deliveries before becoming Yuzvendra Chahal's first wicket of the match, in the very next over.

Sri Lanka were 71/2 after 10 overs.