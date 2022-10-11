India vs SA 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav Picks 4/18, Proteas Bowled Out For 99

Captain Shikhar Dhawan's decision to bowl first after 30 minutes of delay caused by wet outfield was justified as South Africa were bowled out for their lowest ODI score against the hosts'. It is also the lowest ODI score recorded at the venue.

With moisture on the pitch, India pulled off a surprise by getting Washington to open the bowling. The move turned out to be successful in the third over when Washington, bowling from around the wicket, got an outside the off-stump delivery to grip and bounce, forcing Quinton de Kock to cut hard at it and give a simple catch to short third man.

Janneman Malan got going with a creamy cover drive for four off Mohammed Siraj. In his next over, Malan danced down the pitch by nailing the pull on a harmless short ball through square leg for another four. He increased the level of his glorious shots by leaning into the drive through extra cover off Siraj for his third four of the day.

But on the very next ball, Malan tried to pull another quick short ball by Siraj from off-stump, but top-edged straight to deep square-leg. On the last ball of power-play, a struggling Reeza Hendricks tried to fend a bouncer from Siraj, but was caught by short third man on his second attempt, leaving South Africa at 26/3 at the end of power-play.