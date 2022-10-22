T20 WC India's Chance to Change Trend of Not Winning ICC Title in 9 Years: Rohit

With the dreams of doing an encore of 2007 resurfacing in 2022, Rohit termed it as a challenge for his team to live up to the same. "Won't say it as a pressure, but will definitely say it's a challenge for us to come out on top in the ICC events.

"Not the performance we would have liked to put in ICC events when we play the big games (in the past), I believe the opportunity comes and we have the opportunity to come here and do well. We will have to focus on certain things to get that right."

Just like the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, India starting this year's campaign against Pakistan has invited the usual hype and excitement around the marquee clash.

Rohit acknowledged that with him being the captain of India in an ICC tournament for the first time, Sunday's match becomes very crucial for him. But at the same time, he would be thinking more about how to get the results he's looking for and ways to put Pakistan under pressure.