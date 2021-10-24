'Chacha Chicago' to Cheer in Unique India-Pakistan Jersey Featuring MS Dhoni

Notably, 'Chacha' is a huge admirer of Dhoni and the former India captain has also arranged match tickets for his loyal fan on many occasions in the past.



After announcing retirement from international cricket on 15 August, 2020, the Ranchi-born cricketer has returned to Team India as mentor for this edition of T20 World Cup.



India won the T20 World Cup in 2007 by defeating Pakistan in the final match under Dhoni's captaincy.



Both India and Pakistan have faced each other five times in the T20 World Cup and the 'Men in Blue' have won on all the occasions.