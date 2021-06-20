Day 3, WTC Final: NZ 36/0 At Tea After India Bowled Out for 217

Tom Latham and Devon Conway have got New Zealand’s first innings underway on Day 3 of the World Test Championship final at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.
The openers added 36 runs to the team’s total before the Tea break.
After Day 1 got washed out due to rain and bad light forced a few stoppages in play on Day 2, there was a short delay in start this morning as well but once play started, the weather has not played a part in the proceedings.
Kyle Jamieson though has been the big star of the day, completing his fifer to help bowl India out for 217, in the second session.
Jamieson finished with 5/31 which included the wickets on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane started the day on the overnight score of 146/3 but just four overs into the day, the Indian skipper became Jamieson’s first wicket of the day - trapped lbw on 44. Virat asked for a DRS review but the decision was not overturned and India were reduced to 149/4.
While the need of the hour was for Rishabh Pant to form a solid partnership with Ajinkya Rahane, specially with India playing an extra bowler and electing to not play Hanuma Vihari, Pant lasted all of 6 overs as he too lost his wicket to the tall Kiwi- caught on 4 at second slip by Tom Latham, after facing 22 deliveries.
Ajinkya Rahane ended up becoming the team’s highest-scorer, making 49 before the Indian vice-captain fell to Neil Wagner. The team’s score at the fall of his wicket was 182/6.
Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round skills were being banked upon and the spinner gave it a shot, facing 53 in his innings, where he was part of a 26-run stand with Rahane and then 23 runs with Ashwin. He ended up becoming Trent Boult’s first and only wicket of the innings when he edged one to keeper BJ Watling, while batting on 15.
Ashwin scored 22, Ishant made 4, Bumrah got out on a duck as Shami remained the last man standing, on 4. India all out on 217.
The entire first day had got washed out due to rain and Saturday saw the toss finally take place with Kane Williamson calling it right and electing to bowl first. The teams managed 64.4 overs of play before bad light forced them off the field. Stumps were called with India’s score at 146/3 with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease.
Virat was batting on 44 (124 balls) and his deputy Rahane on 29 (79 balls). The two had added 58 runs for the fourth wicket.
Earlier, openers Rohit Sharma (34 off 68 balls) and Shubman Gill (28 off 64 balls) had provided a solid start of 62 in 20 overs then Kyle Jamieson provided the breakthrough on the first ball of his sixth over, having Sharma caught at third slip.
Gill followed over four overs later, nicking one from left-armer Neil Wagner to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.
Post-lunch, Cheteshwar Pujara's innings came to an end as he was adjudged leg before wicket to a Trent Boult delivery that came back in. The India No.3 made eight of 54 balls.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 20 Jun 2021,02:51 PM IST