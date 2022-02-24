India Women vs New Zealand Women 5th ODI Match: Time & How to Watch Live Stream

India Women vs New Zealand Women ODI match will begin at 03:30 am
Indian Women's cricket team is all set to play against New Zealand in the final ODI match of the five match India vs New Zealand ODI series, on Thursday, 24 February.
New Zealand has already won the series with four victories in its hand. Therefore, the new challenge for the Indian team will be to restrict New Zealand from winning all the matches of the series.
Here are timing and live streaming details of India Women vs New Zealand Women fifth ODI match.
India vs New Zealand Women 5th ODI match will begin at 03:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) on Thursday, 24 February.
How and where to watch India vs New Zealand Women 5th ODI match live stream?
The last India vs New Zealand ODI match can be live streamed online on the official website and app of Amazon Prime Video.
Interested viewers must note that IND vs NZ women 5th ODI match will not be telecasted live on any TV channel, reported The Indian Express.
Check this space regularly for further updates about India vs New Zealand 5th ODI match and other tournaments.
