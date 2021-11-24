India vs New Zealand: Will be a Different Challenge to Back Home, Says Jamieson

Jamieson played an instrumental role in New Zealand winning the last three Tests against India, including the World Test Championship final in Southampton in June this year.



But with Southee and Wagner in the squad, he might not be a part of the playing eleven in the first Test at Green Park Stadium here on Thursday.



The all-rounder, who made a blazing start to Test cricket with 46 wickets in just eight appearances at an average of 14.17, including five five-wicket hauls, is aware that playing Test cricket in India will pose a hard challenge as New Zealand begins its defence of WTC title.



"It certainly feels a long time ago. No better way to start than the challenge of India in India."



At the same time, he is clear about sticking to his strengths while adapting to what the conditions provide. "First and foremost I think for me it's not trying to change my game too much -- still try and stick to my strengths but try and adapt to what the conditions give.