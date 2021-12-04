Day 2, India vs NZ Mumbai Test: Ajaz Picks Saha & Ashwin Wickets, India 6 Down

Ajaz Patel struck on back-to-back deliveries in the second over on Day 2 of the Mumbai Test, picking the wickets of Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Indian started on their overnight score of 221/4 with Saha and Mayank Agarwal at the crease and while Tim Southee bowled the first over, Ajaz struck in the second to send back Saha out lbw on 27 and then Ashwin was bowled first ball on a duck.

India were reduced to 224/6 at the fall of the two wickets with Axar Patel now joining Mayank out in the middle