India vs NZ Day 5, Kanpur Test: Umesh Yadav Strikes First Over After Lunch

Latest updates from Day 5 of the Kanpur Test between India and New Zealand.
(Photo: BCCI)
Tom Latham and New Zealand's nightwatchman William Somerville have defied the Indian bowlers and played through the first session of play on Day 5 of the Kanpur Test.
The pair started the day on the Kiwis' overnight score of 4/1, needing 280 runs to win the match, and they have posted 79/1 by Lunch.
Tom Latham and Will Somerville during day five of the Kanpur Test.
On Day 4, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel batted the hosts out of trouble, setting a target of 284 for the Blackcaps after declaring at 234/7.
Before stumps, India got four overs of bowling, which yielded a wicket of Will Young taken by Ashwin to leave the tourists at 4/1.
With India reeling at 51/5, Iyer and Ashwin weathered the havoc caused by New Zealand pacers by mixing caution with aggression and collecting boundaries, taking their partnership for the sixth wicket past fifty post lunch. Kyle Jamieson then struck on the second ball of his first over, ending Ashwin's gritty stay at the crease with a back of a length delivery rolling to the stumps after ricocheting off his front pad.
Wriddhiman Saha batting on Day 4 in Kanpur
Post Ashwin's fall, New Zealand kept things tight till Wriddhiman Saha took a four (sweep) and six (slog-sweep) off William Somerville in the 49th over. Iyer, who had kept a cautious eye while defending and rotating the strike, stepped out to smash Ajaz Patel for a six down the ground. He then reached his half-century in 109 balls, becoming the first Indian batter to get a century in the first innings and then follow it up with a half-century in second innings on debut.
Iyer continued to impress by hitting two boundaries off Patel as New Zealand's spinners lacked the penetration to keep the pressure on India. Against Southee, Iyer stroked the first ball through mid-wicket. But on the next ball, the 64-run stand was brought to an end at the stroke of tea as Iyer tried to pull Southee but an inner edge off the glove went behind to Blundell.
India then began the final session with Saha and Patel collecting a boundary each off Jamieson. Southee tried to repeat the Jadeja set-up with Patel, only for the left-hander to drive down the ground while Saha glanced him through fine leg. The duo showed good application and continued to bat without taking any needless risk, keeping New Zealand frustrated.
Saha, who couldn't keep wickets on day three due to neck stiffness, brought up his sixth Test half-century with a brace through fine leg off William Somerville. Patel then raised the half-century of the partnership with a clean slog over deep mid-wicket off Ajaz Patel. When declaration was taken, Saha and Patel had put on a stand of 67 runs to set an imposing total for New Zealand.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)