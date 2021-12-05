Day 3, India vs NZ Mumbai Test: Mayank Out on 62 to, Yes, Ajaz Patel

Saturday was a historic day of cricket with New Zealand's left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel's becoming only the third cricketer to complete a 10-wicket haul. However, bounced back after that in style and took complete control of the match after bowling the visitors out for just 62 in 28.1 overs. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a 4/8 haul and Mohammed Siraj 3/19.

India may have tightened the noose around the Black Caps but the talk of the town was Ajaz Patel. The New Zealand spinner scripted history by scalping all ten wickets in an innings. He bowled beautifully by giving the ball a lot of revs, giving it enough air and getting a nice loop going.

With his figures of 10-119, Ajaz joined the likes of legends Jim Laker of England (1956) and India's Anil Kumble (1999) to dismiss the entire opposing team single-handedly.

Laker claimed 10-53 against Australia at Old Trafford, while Kumble bagged 10-74 against Pakistan at the Feroze Shah Kotla ground in New Delhi. Incidentally, Ajaz plays for Yorkshire just like Laker, the first man to claim all-10 in an innings.

The Kiwis spinner, who had taken only 29 wickets in his previous 10 Tests, claimed four wickets on Friday, added two more to his tally in the morning session on the second day and then claimed four more wickets in the post-lunch session.

The 30-year-old Ajaz, who migrated from Mumbai to New Zealand when he was eight and made his Test debut against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in 2018, claimed his first four wickets for 73 runs and the next six for just 46 runs. He was on a hat-trick in his first over of the second day when he claimed Wriddhiman Saha and Ashwin off successive balls.