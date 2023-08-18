India v Ireland: Bumrah Shines on Comeback, India Win 1st T20I by 2 Runs via DLS

After suffering an early fall of wickets, Barry McCarthy scored his maiden fifty (33-ball 51 not out) and built a crucial partnership with Curtis Campher (39 off 33), providing some stability after the early wobble. With the help of three massive overs, the hosts posted a respectable total of 139/7 in 20 overs.

In response, India got off to a good start as the young opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad took the powerplay score to 40 for no loss. The very next over, Craig Young struck twice to send Jaiswal and Tilak Verma back to the pavilion.

Jaiswal sliced the pull after getting in a poor position, ball went high up and Paul Stirling ran in from midwicket to complete the deed. The next delivery, he made it two in two, removing Tilak Verma for duck.

When India were 47/2, the game underwent a delay as the rain got heavier to force the players to go off the field with India two runs ahead on the DLS as the par score at the end of 6.5 overs was 45.

With covers firmly in place as it was still raining, the two umpires had a chat with Bumrah and Paul Stirling and decided to call it a game.