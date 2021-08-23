3rd Test: Pacer Saqib Mahmood Set to Replace Wood, Malan Also Likely to Play

Pace bowler Saqib Mahmood is set to get his maiden Test cap after fellow pacer Mark Wood was ruled out of the third Test against India, to be played at Headingley from Wednesday, England captain Joe Root has hinted. Batsman Dawid Malan is also set to feature in the playing XI.

The right-arm pace bowler from Birmingham has played seven ODIs and nine T20 Internationals for England and had burst into limelight with a four-wicket haul in an ODI against Pakistan in July.

"I feel like Saqib couldn't be in a better place to play Test cricket. We look at how he has progressed over the last couple of years across all the formats. The opportunities that he has taken which he has been given is exceptional," said England skipper Joe Root to media during a virtual interaction.