England Spinner Shoaib Bashir’s Arrival in India Delayed Due to Visa Issues

Speaking about the status of skipper Ben Stokes, who underwent surgery to solve a left knee problem in November last year, McCullum said the all-rounder should be good to go for the series opener against India. Stokes trained with the England squad during their camp in Abu Dhabi but is not expected to shoulder bowling duties in the five-match Test series.

"He looks like a greyhound. He's put the work in, everyone knows his work ethic is phenomenal. I've seen him running around and I think he's good to go. We'll obviously make that call as late as we need to. But he's put all the work in, and we'll just have to wait and see."

McCullum also offered his support to Brook, who flew back home after withdrawing from Tests against India on Sunday due to personal reasons. “Obviously our thoughts are with Harry and his family, it’s a tough time. It’s a privileged position to play cricket for a living but some things are more important than that.”

“There’s a chance he may return later in the tour but for now we just want him to be with his family and do his thing. We’ll just keep talking. When he says he might be ready, when that conversation starts to happen, cool. If that doesn’t happen then that’s OK as well.”