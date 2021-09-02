Tea, 4th Test: Virat Out on 50, India in Trouble at 122/6

Ravindra Jadeja, promoted to number five, ahead of Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant, was the first to get out in the second session of the day. He fell off Chris Woakes on 10, caught in the slips by English skipper Joe Root.

Then, skipper Virat Kohli, who looked the best of the Indian batsmen, was caught behind off Ollie Robinson for 50. This was Kohli's 27th Test half-century and comprised eight fours.

At the stroke of Tea, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed, caught in the slips off Craig Overton for just 14.