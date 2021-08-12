Rain Halts Play at Lord's; Rohit & Rahul Unbeaten at Lunch on Day 1

England won the toss and opted to bowl first in overcast conditions
(Credit: Alastair Grant/PTI)
Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul tackled England's new-ball threat successfully and didn't lose a wicket in testing conditions. Rain stopped play in the 19th over as India were 46/0 and the umpires decided to take the lunch.
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul started off cautiously as they scored just 14 runs in the first 12 overs. James Anderson and Ollie Robinson bowled immaculate line and lengths as the Indian openers tackled it with patience and great application.
The first boundary of the innings came in the 13th over when Rohit flicked a delivery towards long leg. Anderson changed ends as he tried to draw the first blood for England but he failed to dismiss the openers.
Rohit Sharma hit four boundaries in the 15th over against Sam Curran and cashed in on the opportunity to score some much-needed runs after the first hour when England didn't allow them to relax.
After the drinks break at the end of the 15 overs, play could continue for just over three overs before the weather gods their say again.
Earlier, England won the toss and opted to field first. The home team made three changes as Moeen Ali, Mark Wood and Haseeb Hameed replaced Zak Crawley, Stuart Broad and Dan Lawrence in the line-up. James Anderson was deemed fit to play and is a part of the playing XI.
On the other hand, India made just one change and Ishant Sharma was included in place of the injured Shardul Thakur.
Published: undefined