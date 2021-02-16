India Outplayed Us; It Was An Education for England: Joe Root

The second Test against India was an education for England on how to play in conditions favouring spin bowlers, said England captain Joe Root after his team lost the second Test by 317 runs to India on Tuesday. The win helped India level the four-match series 1-1 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

"Credit to India, they outplayed us in all three departments. It has been an education for us. You could come up with conditions like these and we have to learn from this and find a way to score runs," said Root.