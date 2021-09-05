Fourth Test: India 329/6 at Lunch on Day 4, Lead England by 230 Runs

Woakes almost had two in the over when Ajinkya Rahane was hit on the pads after offering no stroke to a nip-backer. Rahane took the review and got the decision changed as the ball would have gone above the stumps.

In the next over by Woakes, Rahane played all around a full inswinger for a flick and was hit low on the front pad for an eight-ball duck.

Kohli hit some gorgeous cover drives off James Anderson and offered the same treatment to Ollie Robinson. Captain Joe Root's another bowling change worked well as Moeen Ali got the big wicket of Kohli in his first over. Kohli pushed forward to an outside off delivery, playing for the turn. But the ball took the edge to Craig Overton at first slip.

Thakur played some cracking boundaries while Pant relied more on strike rotation, ensuring that India didn't any more wickets till lunch. With three wickets and 59 runs conceded, England have been brought back into the match by strikes from Woakes and Ali.