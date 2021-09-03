4th Test: At Lunch on Day 2, England Trail India by 52 Runs

86 runs were scored in the first session of play on Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and England, with the visitors picking two wickets as the scorecard read 139/5 at Lunch.

England started on the overnight score of 53/3 with Dawid Malan and Craig Overton at the crease and the overnight batsman Overton was sent back in the second over of the day, caught by Virat Kohli at first slip, off Umesh Yadav.