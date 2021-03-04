4th Test: England Make 205, India Lose Gill By Stumps on Day 1

England once again got dibs on the batting surface as Joe Root called it right at the toss but yet again, Axar Patel returned as their chief tormentor, picking two wickets while Mohammed Siraj got the big wicket of captain Joe Root.

Patel got the first breakthrough for India in the morning, claiming a wicket off a straight ball, as he did on numerous occasions during the second and third Tests. Dom Sibley (2) played for the turn and the ball grazed his inside edge before hitting the stumps. The opening partnership between Sibley and Zak Crawley (9) lasted just over five overs and produced 10 runs.

Crawley fell to yet another straight ball from Patel in his very next over. Unlike Sibley, however, Crawley was not beaten by the turn. Instead he came down the track in an attempt to loft the ball and ended up miscuing his shot to mid-off where Siraj took an easy catch.

Root (5) was then packed off in the 13th over by an in-swinger from Siraj who is playing the match in place of Jasprit Bumrah who has gone home on personal leave reportedly to prepare for his wedding.

Siraj’s delivery hit the England captain's pads plumb in front of the stumps and Root did not care to go for a review.

Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes then propped up the England innings, putting up a partnership of 44 runs to see them through to lunch.

India brought on Ravichandran Ashwin only 19 overs into the session.