4th Test: England Make 205, India Lose Gill By Stumps on Day 1

Just Day 1 of the fourth Test and already England have made more runs than all their batters managed in their two innings of the previous fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Ben Stokes top-scored for the team with a 55 as the hosts elected to bat first after winning the toss and were eventually bowled out for 205.
India once again had Axar Patel claiming the most wickets with a haul of 4/28 including the scalps of the English openers.
By Stumps, India had scored 24/1 with Shubman Gill back in the dressing room, having faced just two balls before being trapped lbw by James Anderson. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were the two batters at the crease when play was ended.
England once again got dibs on the batting surface as Joe Root called it right at the toss but yet again, Axar Patel returned as their chief tormentor, picking two wickets while Mohammed Siraj got the big wicket of captain Joe Root.
Patel got the first breakthrough for India in the morning, claiming a wicket off a straight ball, as he did on numerous occasions during the second and third Tests. Dom Sibley (2) played for the turn and the ball grazed his inside edge before hitting the stumps. The opening partnership between Sibley and Zak Crawley (9) lasted just over five overs and produced 10 runs.
Crawley fell to yet another straight ball from Patel in his very next over. Unlike Sibley, however, Crawley was not beaten by the turn. Instead he came down the track in an attempt to loft the ball and ended up miscuing his shot to mid-off where Siraj took an easy catch.
Root (5) was then packed off in the 13th over by an in-swinger from Siraj who is playing the match in place of Jasprit Bumrah who has gone home on personal leave reportedly to prepare for his wedding.
Siraj’s delivery hit the England captain's pads plumb in front of the stumps and Root did not care to go for a review.
Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes then propped up the England innings, putting up a partnership of 44 runs to see them through to lunch.
India brought on Ravichandran Ashwin only 19 overs into the session.
England started the second session on 74/3 but Bairstow did not survive long into the second session.
The 48-run partnership was ended when Siraj struck for the second time on the day, trapping Bairstow in his crease. The ball hit his pad and the umpire raised his finger.
Stokes and Pope then put up 43 for the fifth wicket with the former getting to his 24th Test half century and his second of the series.
It looked like the pair would see England through to the end of the post-lunch session but Stokes was done-in by an arm ball from Sundar. He was given out LBW and walked after a brief conference with Pope. Out on 55.
Daniel Lawrence finished as the team’s second-highest scorer of the innings, making 46 before being stumped by Axar Patel.
Patel finished with four wickets and off-spinner R. Ashwin three. Washington Sundar was the other spinner to bag a wicket to make it eight for the three slow bowlers while acer Mohammed Siraj, who was preferred over Umesh Yadav for this Test, took the other two wickets. Fast bowler Ishant Sharma went wicketless.
Published: 04 Mar 2021,05:11 PM IST