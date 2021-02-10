England Should Expect India to Come Back at Them, Feels Hussain

"People were writing England off, saying this series could be 4-0 to India. No one really gave this side much of a chance. India had been on top of their game. Had won in Australia, Virat Kohli was back and India is a very difficult place to go and win in Test match cricket," wrote Hussain in his latest column for Sky Sports.

"So, this win for England has to be right up there, especially away from home. They put in the perfect performance. From ball one to the final delivery, it was outstanding. They now need to carry it on," he added.

India had lost the first Test in Adelaide against Australia in their last tour, which saw them getting bowled out for their lowest-ever Test total of 36. However, under the leadership of stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Team India registered a stunning comeback to win two of the remaining three matches against Australia and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"England are going to have to expect India to come back at them," said Hussain.