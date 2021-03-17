KL Rahul’s a Champion Player and He Will Continue to Open: Kohli

India were reduced to 24 for three in the first six overs following which the recovery, primarily powered by Kohli innings wasn't good enough.

The 32-year-old India No. 3 batsman had made an unbeaten 73 in the second T20I to help his team win. This time, his 77 not out came in a losing cause.

"If that (his innings) helps the team, then for sure (I am happy with my innings). You don't want to play knocks that don't help the team. The key was partnerships and we had one little partnership. It was important for me to bat deep. The case was to get set and try to get a decent total," added Kohli.

India had a poor start losing K.L. Rahul early. The right-handed batsman was dismissed for a duck for the second successive time. He had made just one in the first match.