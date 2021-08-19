England Call Up Dawid Malan for Leeds Test Against India

"In the limited time he has played first-class cricket this season, he has shown what he is capable of, scoring a highly accomplished 199 for Yorkshire against Sussex at Headingley in June," added Silverwood.

The England medical team will monitor seamer Mark Wood's injured right shoulder sustained at the end of day four during the first Test at Lord's. It is expected that he will make a full recovery ahead of the Headingley Test, said the statement from ECB.

England remember is already without the services of Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer due to injuries.



England squad for third Test:



Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood.

(With IANS Inputs)