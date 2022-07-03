India vs England, Day 3: Shardul Thakur Dismisses Ben Stokes; England 6 Down

India bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and company will be eyeing wickets from the get-go on Day 3 at Edgbaston. Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes though have absorbed the early pressure and started to counter attack after beginning the day behind by 332 runs.

Bairstow has really gone into attack mode scoring an 81-ball half-century that is laced with 7 boundaries. India started the day well, but the England batters have cut into the lead at good clip. Stokes was dropped on 18 too by Shardul Thakur, which hasn't helped India's cause either. By the end of the first hour, England were 268 runs behind.

Stokes was dropped again on 25 by Bumrah off Shardul, but the next delivery, Bumrah pulled off a blinder as Stokes walked back.