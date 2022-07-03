India vs England, Day 3: Shardul Thakur Dismisses Ben Stokes; England 6 Down

Jasprit Bumrah and India celebrate an English wicket in Edgbaston.
Image: BCCI
India bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and company will be eyeing wickets from the get-go on Day 3 at Edgbaston. Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes though have absorbed the early pressure and started to counter attack after beginning the day behind by 332 runs.
Bairstow has really gone into attack mode scoring an 81-ball half-century that is laced with 7 boundaries. India started the day well, but the England batters have cut into the lead at good clip. Stokes was dropped on 18 too by Shardul Thakur, which hasn't helped India's cause either. By the end of the first hour, England were 268 runs behind.
Stokes was dropped again on 25 by Bumrah off Shardul, but the next delivery, Bumrah pulled off a blinder as Stokes walked back.
At Edgbaston, India were asked to bat first on Day 1 by Ben Stokes and England. The veteran James Anderson then got stuck into the Indian top order along with Matthew Potts. But after that, mixed with a rain delay, it was Rishabh Pant’s glorious century and a 200-plus partnership with Ravindra Jadeja that put India on top at the end of Day 1.
A rain-hit day 2 saw Jadeja complete his century and then Jasprit Bumrah smash the most expensive over in Test history of Stuart Broad. The jokes and comparisons with Yuvraj Singh too were flying on social media understandably as India posted 416.
Then captain Bumrah took over with the ball and knocked over 3 in quick time before Mohammed Siraj got Joe Root’s wicket. Mohammed Shami had Jack Leach’s number as Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes had to played out the remainder of Day 2.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)