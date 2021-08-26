3rd Test: At Lunch on Day 2, England Lead by 104 Runs After India Pick 2 Wickets

Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed started on the overnight score of 120/0 with both having scored their half centuries on Day 1 itself. They added 21 runs to England's score in the first hour of play.

Burns was the first of the wickets to fall with Mohammad Shami castleing him while he was on 61. England were 135/2 at the fall of his wicket when Dawid Malan came out to join Hameed and the two collaborated for a 78-ball 24-run partnership.

Hameed added just eight runs to his overnight score of 60. He played 28 dot balls before being knocked over by Ravindra Jadeja on the last ball of the 63rd over. Brought into the attack for the first time in the day, Jadeja got one to turn and bounce past the outside edge of 'ameed's forward defence to hit the top of the off-stump. It was the left-arm spinner's first wicket of the ongoing Test series.

Dawid Malan was encouraging on his return to Test cricket at three, remaining unbeaten at 27 with five crisp boundaries. With Joe Root looking solid, England can expect to get more runs added to the lead.

For India, Shami and Jadeja were the bright spots after taking a wicket each. Jasprit Bumrah was miserly in his spells but could not get a wicket. Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj were wayward in their line and length.