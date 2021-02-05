Axar Patel Ruled Out of First Test Against England Due to Injury

All-rounder Axar Patel has been ruled out of the first Test against England in Chennai after complaining of pain in his left knee, the BCCI confirmed hours before the toss on 5 February.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, and legspinner Rahul Chahar have been added to India's squad.

"The all-rounder complained of pain in his left knee during Team India’s optional training session on Thursday. He is being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and while his detailed reports are awaited, he will not be available for selection for the opening match.