5 Key Battles That Could Decide Fate of the 1st India-England T20I

With not too many months to go for the T20 World Cup in India in October-November, both Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan’s side will be fine tuning their squad in the five-match series in Ahmedabad.
While India are affected by injuries and fitness concerns in this series, England, the ODI World Champions, have come with a full strength squad led by Morgan.
With no Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah in the mix, and even T Natarajan for the first T20I in Ahmedabad, Kohli and co have quite the task on hand to stop the big hitting England batting.
India will hope Bhuvneshwar Kumar can lead the line well with the ball while Kohli, Hardik, Rohit and Rishabh Pant will also need to fire. A very well-balanced Indian team led by captain Virat Kohli haven’t lost a T20 series in almost two years. Till now both teams have faced off in 14 T20s and have won 7 matches each.
There are match-winners aplenty on either side of the net and there will be some key contests that will likely decide the fate of the game.
Jos Buttler vs Washington Sundar
On surfaces that are expected to aid the spinners, England will need Buttler to be at his brutal best as they look for a good start. However, in recent months, Washington Sundar has displayed great control in the Powerplay as a bowler and much like the IPL and the Australia series, Kohli is likely to turn to him early on.
For India to get off to a winning start, one of the most important factors will be stopping the big hitting England batsmen from getting away. If Sundar can continue with his ways of economical bowling in the early part of the innings, it will put the visitors under pressure, especially if they can’t make good use of the field restrictions.
Dawid Malan vs Yuzvendra Chahal
The India leg spinner has been expensive in his last outings for India against Australia and will be keen to get back in form. On the other end is one of T20 cricket’s most destructive batsmen – Malan.
The world’s best batsman in T20 cricket will be keen to get in a good performance in India ahead of the IPL and the World Cup.
However, with a few of the senior bowlers unavailable and Bhuvneshwar Kumar returning from injury, Kohli is likely to ask Chahal to get him the big scalps. Not that there isn’t firepower after Malan in the batting for England, but dismissing the World number 1 batsman will not be a bad way to create pressure on the visitors.
KL Rahul vs Jofra Archer
With Rohit Sharma being a slow starter, it is up to KL Rahul to provide India with the platform for a big score or a good start in a chase at the top of the order. Rahul is no newbie to this role and will be expected to meet his high standards.
The Karnataka man however will face up to Jofra Archer, one of the best fast bowlers in world cricket currently. If Rahul can keep Archer from finding his rhythm early on and keep him from getting wickets, India is likelier to post bigger scores, a must against the English side.
However, if Archer gets an early breakthrough, it will do his confidence a world of good and that could be quite painful for India’s batsmen.
The opening exchanges will be extremely crucial in terms of who takes the upper hand in the contest.
Hardik Pandya vs Ben Stokes
The clash between two of the most dangerous all-rounders will be another crucial contest in the context of the T20s.
Match-winners and virtually undroppable for their sides, Stokes and Hardik have similar roles from the middle order and will be key to a good finish in the batting innings. In his latest outings for India and in the IPL, Hardik was explosive with the bat and will want to repeat those heroics yet again.
In the other corner, Stokes, who didn’t have the best Test series, will be keen to get his form going in time for a long year ahead, and what better a time than in India.
Both players can be very destructive with the bat and if both bowl, they give their captains more options in the XI and on the field.
Whoever has the bigger impact in the game between the duo will likely pave the way for their side to win.
Virat Kohli vs Adil Rashid
The Indian skipper can be vulnerable to the leg break early on in his innings and that’s when England will look to strike, of course. Adil Rashid already has one very good memory of bamboozling Kohli, but not too many get away with it as the Indian batsman generally finds a way back the next time.
On spinning tracks, Morgan will definitely be looking towards Rashid to dislodge Kohli early and set India back a bit, otherwise the Indian captain can quite literally take the game away single-handedly.
Kohli remember is due a big knock and will be itching to get going at the world’s largest cricket stadium.
