India vs Eng, 4th Test: England Elect to Bat, Akash Deep Makes Debut in Ranchi

England skipper Ben Stokes has won the toss and elected to bat first in Ranchi for the fourth Test against India.

“We will bat first. 2-1 down, a bit more important in the context of the series, but every game is important.

"The first one hour will give us an idea about how the pitch will play, but it was always going to be a bat-first track. My bowling is coming off well, it's been a long time coming. I'm happy with the way we've operated throughout the series and looking forward to more of the same," said England skipper Ben Stokes at the toss.