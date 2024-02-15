‘My Wrong Call,’ Jadeja Takes Blame for Sarfaraz Khan's Run-Out in Debut Game

In his debut Test match, right-handed batter Sarfaraz Khan faced an unfortunate dismissal when a miscommunication with Ravindra Jadeja led to a run-out courtesy of a direct hit from mid-on at the non-striker’s end by England pacer Mark Wood.

Despite showcasing an impressive strike rate and reaching a half-century in just 48 balls during the third India versus England Test in Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium, Sarfaraz got out at 62 off 65 balls due to a mix-up with the all-rounder.

Jadeja, batting in his 90s, called for a single but turned it down when he saw a fielder approaching, leaving Sarfaraz too far from the crease.