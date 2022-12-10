India vs B'desh, 3rd ODI: Ishan's Double Ton Guides India to 227-Run Victory

When he got out for 210 off 131 balls, converting his maiden ODI ton into a double-hundred, Kishan had more records against his name -- the highest individual score by a batter in men's ODIs in Bangladesh, as well as the highest score by an Indian batter outside of the home. His 210 is also the third-highest individual score by an Indian men's batter in this format.

Kishan, 24, also became the fourth Indian to hit a double hundred in ODIs after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma as well as the seventh men's batter overall to achieve the feat, alongside Gayle, Martin Guptill and Fakhar Zaman. He's also the youngest to hit a double hundred in menis ODI cricket.

Kishan also added 290 runs for the second wicket with Virat Kohli, who made his 44th ODI hundred, and his first in the format since August 2019, also his 72nd international hundred, through a 91-ball 113 as India made 409/8 in their 50 overs.