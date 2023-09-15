India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: India Aim for 3 on 3 Before Final

It is being reported that India will be resting a few key players for this encounter, plausibly those who have recently returned from injuries like Jasprit Bumrah. Having already secured two wins, this should help the team management test the strength of the bench.

Bangladesh, despite being at the very opposite end of the table, are on the same boat. They, too, will be looking to freely express themselves, now that mathematics have also confirmed their elimination, and will look to return to their land after making an impression against the heavyweights.