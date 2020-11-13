Kohli’s a Human Being Too, Agree With His Decision: Justin Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer says he would never ask his players to miss something as important as the birth of their child and completely understands Virat Kohli’s decision on the matter. Kohli, who has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI, will return to India after the first Test in Adelaide and will miss the next three. He will however be available to lead the side for the white-ball part of the tour.

Langer said that the much-anticipated Test series will miss Kohli's energy after the first Test but added that Australia will not be complacent in his absence. Notably, Kohli led India to an unprecedented Test series triumph in Australia in 2018-19. "Virat Kohli is probably the best player I've ever seen in my life for so many reasons, not only batting but his energy and passion for the game, the way he fields," Langer was quoted as saying by India Today.

"I cannot believe he displays the energy he does, in everything he does and I've got so much respect for him. I've also got respect for him in the sense that he's made this decision (to return to India for the birth of his child). "He's a human being like all of us... if I was giving advice to any of my players I would always say never, ever miss the birth of your children because it is one of the great things you'll ever do. "Of course, it (Kohli's absence) will have an impact, but we also know that India beat us last time (in 2018-19). They're a very, very good team, we cannot get complacent for a second with or without Virat," Langer added.