Virat, Sachin Lead Wishes as India Bounce Back vs Australia in MCG

A century in the first innings and then the winning runs in the second innings from Ajinkya Rahane took India over the line in style against Australia in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, to level the series at 1-1. Rahane, who completed a hat-trick of wins as Test captain, became only the second Indian skipper to do so after MS Dhoni.

India dominated most of the Boxing Day Test against Australia and have given their fans the perfect year end gift with a comprehensive win against the hosts, showing great strength of character to bounce back from the hammering in Adelaide.