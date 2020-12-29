Virat, Sachin Lead Wishes as India Bounce Back vs Australia in MCG

A century in the first innings and then the winning runs in the second innings from Ajinkya Rahane took India over the line in style against Australia in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, to level the series at 1-1. Rahane, who completed a hat-trick of wins as Test captain, became only the second Indian skipper to do so after MS Dhoni.
India dominated most of the Boxing Day Test against Australia and have given their fans the perfect year end gift with a comprehensive win against the hosts, showing great strength of character to bounce back from the hammering in Adelaide.
Along with Rahane, debutants Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj also put in performances of note, with the senior pros like R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah doing what they do best as well.
Set a target of 70 after Australia were dismissed for 200 in their second innings on Tuesday morning, the Indians got to the target with the loss of opener Mayank Agarwal (5) and No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara (3).
Shubman Gill, who hit seven fours in a delightful innings, was unbeaten on 35 and skipper Ajinkya Rahane on 27.
Here’s how experts, former players and fans reacted on social media.
With the series now at 1-1, both sides have two more Tests to contests as Australia look to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy while India hope to hold on to it.
Published: 29 Dec 2020,10:08 AM IST