Kohli Played Classy Knock on Tough Adelaide Wicket, Says Smith

"I am saying it now and have said it before, credit to him for being able to stand (up) and want to go home and be there for the birth of his first child and get to milestone that you don't want to miss. I am sure there would have been a lot of pressure on him to stay back but just to stand up and want to go home. I think credit to him," added Smith who himself struggled in the first Test and could make just one run in the first innings.

The current number one Test batsman said that he fist-pumped Kohli after the end of the pink-ball Test and wished him luck for the birth of his child.

"I just fist-pumped him at the end and said, 'Safe travels, hope everything goes well with the baby and pass my best wishes to your wife'. I think so that was about it," said Smith.

Australia have a 1-0 lead in the series and will look to extend it further when they take on India in the second Test beginning Saturday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).